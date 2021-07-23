Smriti Irani's 'Perfect' Instagram Post on How to Make it Work is Winning the Internet

The internet is privy to Smriti Irani’s witty social media posts. The actress-turned-politician is responsible for some of the most quirky and relatable quotes and featurettes found online. Her posts are loved by fans and followers mainly because they are highly relatable. Today was no different when another interesting quote made its way on her social media page. Smiriti, generally, talks about her work and life on Instagram. Sometimes she engages in sharing priceless advice with her followers on the photo-sharing platform.

On Friday, the Union Minister shared an interesting quote that also conveys an important message. Amid her informative and trivia-like posts, Smriti’s inspirational life advice is loved by social media users. She shared a quote on her Instagram stories which spoke about the fact there is no alternative to hard work.

She added a note which read, “Advice aunty.” Below that she penned the words, “It will never be perfect. Make it work – life.”

Before this, Smriti had shared a quote attributed to Will Ferrell. The quote was mainly dedicated to married couples and had a deep meaning. “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are,” the quote read.

Smriti’s Instagram account is very popular and boasts a following of 1 million. Most of her posts go viral for its entertainment quotient and realism.

Smriti began her career as a fashion model and became a finalist for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in 1998. She became a household name for playing Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s popular and long-running television soap television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in other popular shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Virrudh, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, among others. Smriti is married to Zubin Irani and they have two children – Zoish and Zohr Irani. In 2003, she ventured into politics. She is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Women and Child Development

