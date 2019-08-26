Smriti Irani's Post on Searching for 'Inner Peace' on a Monday is All Kinds of Relatable

Can you deny that Union Minister Smriti Irani has one of the coolest Instagram profiles out there? Not only is she perfectly candid on the platform, but also regularly shares memes and jokes which her millennial followers would be able to relate to.

Today, she updated her Instagram story which, to be honest, is all of us trying to make it to work on Monday. She shared a meme of the popular cartoon character, Snoopy, meditating, with the caption, "Come on, inner peace, I haven't got all day."

How relatable is this?

Check out her Instagram post below:

In case you've never gone through Irani's feed, you're in for a treat.

Remember when she shared a cool meme about weekends?

Okat, this by far, has to be the coolest of all.

What could be funnier than a politician taking a jibe at other memers?

