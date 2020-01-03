Smriti Irani Explaining Why 'Indian Women Walk Two Steps Behind Their Husband' Wins Twitter

Smriti Irani has always been vocal with her thoughts. Whether it be on Twitter, in the Parliament or in speeches, Irani's words often seem to kick up a storm.

Irrespective of controversy, or praise, the incumbent Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Textiles, has always been in the public spotlight - whether it be for the memes she shares on her social media, or for what she says in her speeches.

An old clip from a video shared on TikTok by Paahi (@paahi.official) from many months ago, has started going viral on Twitter after it was posted by an user.

In the video, 'Paahi' can be seen reacting to the speech, where Smriti Irani says, 'Woh kehte hai ki tum thori si rude-i wali ho. Pati se do kadam peeche chalti ho, jaise ki mahilao ki problem hi yehi hai. Bhagwan ne kahi na kahi nischit kiya, sanskaar kuch aise diye, ki Hindustan ki mahilaye ne socha ki pati kabhi dagmaga jaye toh thaamne ki himmat sirf mujhe mein, is liye usse ek kadam peeche chalu.'

Literally translated, she says that God has decided that in Indian sanskaar (culture), women should always be two steps behind their husband, because if their husband starts wavering or deviates from his path, or simply, loses balance, then only the woman has the strength to hold him and put him back on track, that's why she should be always a step behind."

Sharing on Twitter, the user captioned it "Best reply to why Indian women walk behind her husband!!!"

Best reply to why Indian women walk behind her husband!!!👍👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rFEZClQKt1 — logical thinker (@murthykp) January 2, 2020

As the tweet started going viral, many shared the video and praised her, saying it was a great thought and they were sharing it with others.

Waah! Love this @smritiirani. Sending this to the husband. https://t.co/OIBy3L9Zsb — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) January 2, 2020

What a video at the end of the day. This is Indian Woman This is Indian Culture. More power to you ma’am 🙏 — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) January 2, 2020

What a reply! loved it ❤️ https://t.co/OcPGLtdVgd — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 2, 2020

Lovely. She is really a great speaker. https://t.co/UXgA803uNv — kaushal sharma (@Ksharma23) January 2, 2020

