1-min read

Smriti Irani's 'The Devil Wears Prada' Meme to Beat Monday Blues is Winning Instagram

The post by Smriti Irani is a GIF of the iconic character of Miranda Priestly, played to perfection by Meryl Streep in the 2006 Hollywood film 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Smriti Irani's 'The Devil Wears Prada' Meme to Beat Monday Blues is Winning Instagram
Smriti Irani's Insta feed is was at it again on Monday | Image credit: Instagram/PTI
Smriti Irani's social media game is point on and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development can give some stiff competition when it comes to slaying it in style on Instagram. Extremely hilarious and relatable, the BJP minister's post on Monday blues is one of many such examples.

The politician, on Monday, posted a picture of Meryl Streep from the film Devil Wears Prada, alongside the caption, "Aaj aapne Monday blues ka insta nahi kiya."

The post is a gif of the iconic character of Miranda Priestly, made more remarkable by Meryl Streep in Devil Wears Prada.

Soon after Irani posted the gif, her Instagram was flooded with comments congratulating her on her sense of humour.

One user wrote, "How you manage all this....best Humour," while another posted, "How you manage all this....best Humour."

Another user quipped, "Such a fabulous insta handle you have mam! Unlike stereotypical political figure," while a fourth wrote, "You're two diff individuals on Twitter and Instagram but mostly Savage on both of them."

This is not the first time that Irani has posted something funny and relatable on Instagram.

From talking about having had "enough activism for the day," to missing family get-togethers and even making GoT references, the ex-actor and BJP MP has time and again proved that she is hilarious on social media.

Here are a few other examples of her Insta wit:

