Smriti Mandhana Hosted a Q&A Session on Twitter and it Turned Out to be a Laugh Riot

Indian women’s cricket team player Smriti Mandhana recently interacted with her fans by holding a question and answer session on Twitter.

During the interactive session, the 23-year-old charmed her followers with her witty and humorous responses.

She wrote, "We all are playing our part by staying home and practising social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect".

Hey guys, let's do a Q&A session! We all are playing our part by staying home and practicing social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect. Send me your questions using #AskSmriti and I'll answer as many as possible — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

Not only her fans, but her colleagues and friends also participated in the session.

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat asked Smriti “Who’s music playlist is better equipped with various moods..Veda’s or Jemimah’s.. (except your own of course!).” Replying to him, she said none.

Except my own Then none of the above https://t.co/RLH9dbgZAv — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

One user asked her if she was missing her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. To which she replied, on a lighter note, that she is at peace without her, dropping smiling emoji.

Not at all,I am at peace without her@JemiRodrigues https://t.co/rCU96IsQDM — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

Responding to Smriti’s answer, Jemimah started a friendly banter, writing, “Alexa play Bewafa by Imran Khan.” To which Smriti responded saying, “Alexa please change the song to Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

This is so sad. Alexa play Bewafa by Imran Khan ):#pain https://t.co/HJmCvPTEgr pic.twitter.com/2fZtDkSNsz — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 3, 2020

When asked about her favourite cartoon in her childhood days, she said she liked watching Noddy, Bob the Builder and Ninja Hattori.

I used to love watching Noddy,bob the builder,Ninja Hattori

I still watch it in my free time https://t.co/SzA1kQUAy0 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) women also asked her a question about what she focuses on as an opener after arriving at the field and before going out for bat. Replying to the Board, she said, “I like to keep it simple and just focus on watching the ball and playing according to the ball”.

I like to keep it simple and just focus on watching the ball and playing according to the ball https://t.co/0Od0z26vm5 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

She also answered some questions about her wedding plans.

Number 1-He should love me

Number 2-He should follow criteria number one https://t.co/OCRKESUqif — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

Here are some other questions and answers:

I dont think anyone will come to the theatres to watch me so i guess should not expect it https://t.co/4ZBBwbRS26 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

I think me and @ImHarmanpreet have a good competition on this https://t.co/VijuVJ4YHw — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020