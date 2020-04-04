BUZZ

Smriti Mandhana Hosted a Q&A Session on Twitter and it Turned Out to be a Laugh Riot

File Image of Smriti Mandhana / News18.

File Image of Smriti Mandhana / News18.

'We all are playing our part by staying home and practising social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect,' Mandhana wrote in a tweet.

Indian women’s cricket team player Smriti Mandhana recently interacted with her fans by holding a question and answer session on Twitter.

During the interactive session, the 23-year-old charmed her followers with her witty and humorous responses.

She wrote, "We all are playing our part by staying home and practising social distancing, so I thought this would be a good time to connect".

Not only her fans, but her colleagues and friends also participated in the session.

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat asked Smriti “Who’s music playlist is better equipped with various moods..Veda’s or Jemimah’s.. (except your own of course!).” Replying to him, she said none.

One user asked her if she was missing her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. To which she replied, on a lighter note, that she is at peace without her, dropping smiling emoji.

Responding to Smriti’s answer, Jemimah started a friendly banter, writing, “Alexa play Bewafa by Imran Khan.” To which Smriti responded saying, “Alexa please change the song to Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

When asked about her favourite cartoon in her childhood days, she said she liked watching Noddy, Bob the Builder and Ninja Hattori.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) women also asked her a question about what she focuses on as an opener after arriving at the field and before going out for bat. Replying to the Board, she said, “I like to keep it simple and just focus on watching the ball and playing according to the ball”.

She also answered some questions about her wedding plans.

Here are some other questions and answers:

