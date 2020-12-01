Smuggler Caught with Gold Worth Rs 14 Lakh in Face Cream, Toy Cars and Balm Bottles at Chennai Airport

Chennai Air Customs on Monday said gold, weighing 286 grams and valued at Rs 14.12 lakh, was seized from a person who had tried to smuggle it into the country, concealed in various items of personal care.

In a statement issued here, the Commission of Customs, Chennai International Airport said that early on Monday, Syed Nadeem Ur Rehman, 33, of Chennai, who had arrived on an IndiGo flight, was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold as he was hurrying through the green channel.

He was questioned but as he was evasive in his reply, his check-in bag was taken up for examination.

On opening, five Tiger balm bottles, six boxes of Nivea Cream, three mini toy race cars and two nail cutters were found concealed inside among his personal effects.

On examination, 11 round gold cut pieces were found concealed in balm and cream bottles and three gold pieces in bottom of toy cars.

The nail cutters on close examination were found to be multi-functional and having bottle opener and small knife attachments. Four of these were found to be made of gold.

Further, on his personal search, one gold cut bit was recovered from his trousers pocket.