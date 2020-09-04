Smuggler With Humour? Someone Tried Hiding Gold in Soap Bars Reminding Internet of 'Lux Gold'

In a bizarre case of gold smuggling busted at Tiruchirappalli airport, police recovered gold concealed in toilet soap bars. The gold was estimated to be worth Rs 38 lakh.

Even though smugglers hiding gold in bizarre objects and places (like rectum, underwear and sometimes in the stomach itself), this case became a laughter riot on social media given the choice of soap. The smugglers had carved out slots in soaps of Lux brand. Interestingly, Lux some years ago had gold offers where a gold pendant would be hidden inside some soaps and would be discovered by some lucky customer some day. Not sure if anyone stumbled upon the luck and the gold in a soap bar then. However, security personnel at th Tiruchirappalli airport did all these years later.

In the comments section of this tweet, people reminisced jokingly about the gold offer of the soap these not so long ago.

Cases of gold and drug being smuggled in bizarre ways isn't new. In fact recently, a former prison guard in England has been jailed after she was found to be smuggling drugs in her underwear. She was suspected of having “inappropriate relations” with an inmate and was smuggling the drugs on his behalf, Wiltshire Police was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Earlier in January, a Chinese woman was apprehended at the Delhi airport as she was smuggling the gold worth Rs 42.12 lakh in her rectum. However, the smuggling logistics have changed with the changing travel patterns in view of coronavirus pandemic. The Inidra Gandhi International airport is reporting 10% of the smuggling cases of what it used to witness earlier.

According to reports, the carriers are not trained individuals now, but migrant labourers who "cannot afford to purchase airline ticket." According to report in the Times of India, customs officials said in several cases, they found labourers and people from the lower economic strata being used to smuggle gold or drugs in exchange for an airline ticket, with the smugglers promising them a journey to their hometown.