'Smugglers': Army of Ants Caught Carrying Gold Chain, Internet Praises 'Team Work'

Ants are synonymous to hard work. This proverbial relationship finds its foundation in the fact that ants can do some unimaginable amount and degree of labour. We all have seen ants carrying giant dead insects to their nest. Ant armies work together and share the load.

A recent clip that surfaced on social media shows the same hard work but the loot is not some big insect but a gold chain. The video was catapulted to social media by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda, who, in the caption, wrote, “Tiny gold smugglers. The question is, under which section of IPC they can be booked?

In the video, a tiny army of ants is seen carrying the gold chain fallen on the ground. It seems that the ants were too mesmerised by the bling of the gold and decided that the chain would be the offer of the day for their queen.

Take a look:

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and close to 5,000 impressions from netizens in the form of likes, retweets, and comments. Users were surprised and equally impressed by what they were seeing. While many praised the intrinsic hard-working characteristic of the ants, many lauded the results of team effort.

One user wrote, “Team work makes any dream work.”

team work makes any dream work 😂 https://t.co/ya0vYJTuGZ — kay cee (@__kruti__) June 30, 2022

Another user commented, “What these ant-i-social elements doing a gold heist.”

Watch these ant-i social elements doing a 'gold heist' !

👇🏼😀 https://t.co/2pVK0rG55m — Achhabachha🇮🇳 (@Lovepettyquotes) June 29, 2022

“Unity is strength,” wrote this user.

This user, using an Antman reference, wrote, “This theft is being performed by Scott Lang and his crew with Luis, you cannot tell me otherwise.

One user stated her curiosity about what the ants will do with the chain.

I am just curious to know what they will do with the chain? https://t.co/jkzJdHuvKd — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) June 29, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

Honestly speaking

I love ants😂

Unity kahi hai to yahi hai..sach mein

Ek ko khbr mile ki wonha ek daana pada hua hai sab ko bulakar le aata hai😂😂 https://t.co/Mv5woY3eXs — monsoon•••🌧️ (@barish_ki_boli) June 29, 2022

Wow it's really amazing Sir 👏 https://t.co/lxDqkXO9ah — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) June 29, 2022

They shall be emulated by all the human beings for a combined team effort , focussed on the goal ! https://t.co/5YRKBmh3oe — srinivasan bhargavan (@sbhargavan) June 29, 2022

In a similar incident, a CCTV footage in Goregaon, Mumbai, caught a few rats taking a bag of gold to the gutter. The gold, by mistake, ended up in the garbage, after which the mice found it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.