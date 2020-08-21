Snake and Mongoose Battle it Out in the Middle Of a Road. Guess Who Won the Fierce Fight?

A video of war between a snake and a mongoose is going viral on the Internet. In the clip, one can see the snake trying to save itself from the mongoose.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Services official Dr Abdul Qayum. In the short clip, the mongoose and the snake are seen at war.

There is a point when the mongoose goes back to the bushes. However, eventually, the mongoose manages to grab the snake by its head and runs away with it in his mouth. One can also see people on two-wheelers patiently wait as this fight takes place.

The video has been watched over 9 thousand times on the social media platform.

Captioning the post, Abdul said, “This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It’s the survival of fittest which prevails in #nature”

This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It’s the survival of fittest which prevails in #nature Vid-WA. @IfsJagan @vivek4wild pic.twitter.com/RtsR5LosnI — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) August 18, 2020

Twitterati too had interesting reactions to the post. A person wrote, “Yes it does however personally I have a natural tendency not to feel bad when powerful who eats other gets a blow. Though many can criticize me but this is my view”.

Another person, who appreciated the patience of spectators commented, “Such a good persons no sir.... They are waiting for them...And mongoose also leave that place very early…”

The mongoose is known for its ability to fight and kill venomous snakes, especially cobras. Their specialised acetylcholine receptors render them immune to venom.

This was terrifying.