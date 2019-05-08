Snake Bites Man in Gujarat, Man Bites it Back, Both Die

A 60-year-old man died from a snake bite in Gujarat's Mahisagar district but not before he bit back and killed the reptile too, a village official said Monday.The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Ajanwa village in Santrampur tehsil, said the head of the village, over 120 kilometres from Gujarat's Vadodara."Parvat Gala Baria was standing near a spot where maize was being loaded from a field onto a truck. A snake slithered out and while others there ran away, he continued to stand claiming he had caught snakes earlier," the village head said."He grabbed the snake which retaliated by biting him on the hands and face. However, Parvat bit back and killed the snake too," he said.He was rushed to a hospital in Lunawada town and then shifted to a bigger medical facility in Godhra but died later in the day from the venom injected into him by the snake, sarpanch Baria said.Ajanwa police has registered a case, an official said.