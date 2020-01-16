Snake, Blood and Cutter: How This Woman Fought Reptile Which Bit Her Inside a Toilet

A woman in Thailand had a spine-chilling experience when she went to relieve herself. Upon entering the washroom, the woman encountered a snake. The reptile bit her and what ensued was a fight between them.

The woman’s daughter took to Facebook to narrate the terrifying incident in Thai language, sharing the pictures of the washroom, where the battle between her mother and the snake transpired. In the picture, snake, stains of blood, a cutter, and a hammer can be seen.

The daughter, named Chunya Sittiwichai, started the post, writing that she thought such things would happen far away until transpired at her home. She then began narrating how it all happened.

Chunya said that her house is in a village, not in a forest and when her mother went to the bathroom, a snake had already been present there. The snake bit her mother on thigh the moment she sat on the toilet seat.

Continuing her narration, she said her mother grabbed the snake by his head and tried to throw it away but, to her mother’s worry, the reptile had buried its teeth inside her skin. Chunya’s mother kept pressing the reptile’s head, hoping it would pull out its teeth. But, that did not happen and the woman had to shout out his son’s name for the help. The son, who was afraid of the snake, handed a cutter to his mother.

Chunya said that her mother tried to get rid of the snake using the cutter, but owing to its thick skin she accidentally cut herself about 3 centimeters deep. Later, the woman asked her son to give her a hammer so that she could smash the snake’s head with it.

During the fight, the woman lost consciousness, and finally, after the snake released her, she was taken to a hospital. She concluded her post and wrote, if she had been caught in the situation, she would have fainted. The daughter also urged the people to watch the toilet before use.

