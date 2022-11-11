Snake Fakes Death to Avoid Human Touch, Bizarre Video Goes Viral

When we watch animal videos online, we expect something amusing or completely different to happen. And that’s exactly what this recent viral video is all about. The video, posted on Reddit shows how the snake pretends to be dead when threatened. In the clip, a person is seen touching a hognose snake, which then instantly flattens its body and hisses loudly before pretending to die. It’s quite amusing to see the snake act dead in such a dramatic manner.

“Hognose snake theatrically fakes death to avoid predation,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 4.7k upvotes and social media users can’t stop being amused. Some others are sharing information on why the snake acted the way it did. One of the users wrote, “When hognose snakes see danger and play dead they might pop a blood vessel in their mouth to make them look as gross as possible. It does work for certain predators that will only eat live prey and not want to eat something that looks like it’s been dead for too long”.

Another user wrote, “Such a drama Queen”.

“I love hognose snakes. Dramatic noodles are adorable. As a pet, they rarely play dead as they get used to handling but they will go into pancake cobra mode and bluff strike just because they want to be grumpy that you looked at them,” read another comment.

Apart from that, several other users dropped laughing emojis.

According to Discover magazine, apparent death, or thanatosis (as biologists call it), is a defence strategy used by many different species. Most of the time, it works to their advantage because predators prefer live prey. Animals that are already dead may make predators warier of potential disease, especially if the trick includes a foul-smelling odour. Even though the hognose snake is poisonous, its venom is amphibian-specific and may not be suitable to imperil its predators. Instead, when threatened, it hisses, secretes oozes, and dies.

Most hognose snake species are considered non-venomous and thus harmless to humans. However, hognose snakes can produce a mild venom that is only harmful to small animals such as toads and mice.

