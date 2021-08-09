CHANGE LANGUAGE
Snake Found In Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight at Kolkata Airport

A baggage handler saw the snake in the flight which had landed in Kolkata from Raipur.

There was panic at the Kolkata Airport on Friday after a snake was spotted onboard an IndiGo flight. The snake was curled around a baggage belt in the Mumbai-bound flight before the passengers boarded the aircraft. The flight was parked at a secluded bay area at Kolkata airport. The authorities were alerted about the reptile by the baggage handlers. The video of the incident posted by a journalist on social media has gone viral.

A baggage handler saw the snake in the flight which had landed in Kolkata from Raipur. It was curled around a baggage belt in the plane. A staff member immediately informed airport authorities and asked others to clear the area. Later the forest department officials were informed who rescued the snake.

According to officials, it was a non-poisonous rat snake. They said the snake entered the plane while the baggage was being offloaded from the flight upon its scheduled arrival from Raipur.

A day after the incident, journalist Tarun Shukla shared the video of the snake in the flight. Shukla also informed that nobody was injured in the incident.

According to a report in the Times of India, IndiGo officials said the flight had reached the airport around 6 pm with passengers from Raipur. Later, another aircraft was arranged for the passengers who were due to board the Mumbai-bound flight.

first published:August 09, 2021, 18:50 IST