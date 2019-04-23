Take the pledge to vote

Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling

An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency held up voting for a brief while today. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the Kannur constituency.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency held up voting for a brief while today. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the Kannur constituency.


The presence of the snake triggered panic among election officials and voters in the polling booth. The snake was removed soon and voting continued.

Kannur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing heavy polling today as part of phase 3 of the national elections.

The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Congress-UDF) and CK Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since morning.



