Snake or Leopard? IFS Officer’s News With 'Biggest Twist Ever' Breaks the Internet

A news report by a Hindi daily has recently been making rounds on social media. The short news snippet talks about an ill-fated snake that reportedly got stuck inside a car and rescue attempts by forest division officials were of no avail. Because ultimately the leopard died.

Yes, you read that correctly. At least the newspaper printed it exactly that. In a now viral Twitter post, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a news from a Hindi newspaper that reported on the story of a snake getting stuck inside a car.

The story, written in Hindi, loosely translated is this:

“Late on Sunday night a snake ended up slithering inside a car standing in Karbala. The car owner saw the snake inside before he could sit in his vehicle and a large crowd also gathered around the car. Wildlife officials also reached the spot. But rescue efforts for a long time could not save the leopard."

The biggest twist ever in the history of twisting. Read till end. pic.twitter.com/7Z5nduQTpK— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2021

The transformation of the snake into a leopard seems to be a no great mystery but a typo (typing error) but the one tiny typo seems to have caused a hilarious string of comments from Twitter users.

Kaswan called it the ‘biggest twist ever’ and encouraged his readers to read till the end. And netizens did not disappoint either.

Someone even imagined a hybrid between the two creatures and dare we say, the potential animal looks mighty scary!

सांप घुसा था तो उसमे तेंदुआ कैसे मर गया ।लगता है न्यूज का नीचे वाला लाइन लिखते समय पत्रकार महोदय को निद्रा दर्शन हो गया था — राजीव सिंह (@srajiv8858) September 1, 2021

Someone added another animal to the mix.

Toh hathi ka antim sanskar kab hai— Paracetamol (@XDSleepDeprived) September 1, 2021

Either Saanp ka naam tendua tha or tendua ka naam saanp — Pulak Barua (@pulls) September 1, 2021

Decide karkein akhbar wale, ki saanp tha ki tendua — Col Hunny Bakshi, VSM ཨོཾ (@colhunnybakshi) September 1, 2021

Now a little bit of digging on the internet revealed from a website named Creative News Express that the creature was in fact a snake and no leopard (obviously). The report said the reptile may have entered the car and ended up inside the engine which is why it became difficult for the wildlife officials to extract it. It also said that during rescue effort, the bonnet of the car had to be sliced open to take out the snake but despite all of the efforts, it could not be saved.

