'Snakepedia': Kerala Develops Popular App to Help You Learn Everything about Snakes

Kerala's snake app, that was launched on February 4, has been a hit among users. The app that aims to educate its users about everything related to snakes, how to cure snake bites to identifying them, saw over 10,000 downloads in just four days from PalyStore

'Sankepedia', an Android app has all the information required around the variety of snakes found in the State in forms of podcasts, info-graphics, images etc. It also provides the different analysis of treatments, first-aid, and aims to bust myth and superstitions around snakes. Although the primary language is set to be Malayalam, it can also be surfed in English. The app mainly functions offline except the podcast and online ID helpline, reports Mathrubhumi.

The app reportedly features over 100 types of snakes belonging to 72 species in 12 families found in Kerala. The app carries more than 675 pictures of large snakes and these have been taken by over 130 people from within and outside the state. The snakes are also classified on the basis of venomous and non-venomous, look-alikes and the habitats in which they are found, according to reports.

The app has been developed by a team of scientists, nature lovers and doctors. The idea of the app has first surfaced five years ago but it picked its momentum in the last one year.

In order to make the app more user friendly and educate the general public on snake's nitty-gritties, the app also has an in-built 'ask expert' tool, for people to upload pictures or pose their queries regarding the reptiles.

The app has been promoted quite well by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and state finance minister TM Thomas Isaac.

“Our next aim is to create an offline feature to identify snakes using artificial intelligence. We hope to include that soon. This app may be useful as a life-saving tool," said a team member, reports Times of India.

Speaking to Indian Express, Dr Jinesh PS, one of the key heads, explained why it's important to have such information at your disposal, specially in a country like India, where 99.99 percent deaths because of snake bites are due to four species of snakes only — Krait, saw-scaled viper, Cobra and Russell's viper.

"We have been hearing news of children dying in snake-bite cases due to unscientific reasons. That’s on one side. On the other side, people bring the snake that they beat to death to the hospitals along with snake-bite victims. That’s totally unnecessary..," he said.