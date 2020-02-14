Snatch and Snack: Woman Goes Viral for Grabbing 'Free' Food from Strangers
The video, titled 'How to get free food at the mall', was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way to Twitter.
Genius or criminal? | Image credit: Twitter
Nowadays, people often resort to many bizarre acts to get instant fame on social media. Recently, a TikTok user named Kat Curtis did something similar when she compiled a series of videos, where she can be seen snatching food from strangers in a California mall.
In the short clip, the woman, who was taking the escalator can be seen grabbing some french fries from a man, who was on the other side, heading down. The woman even thanked him for the edibles. Her antics befuddled the person as he continued to stare at Curtis even after stepping off the escalator.
In a second clip, she was seen snatching a bite of food from a woman who was heading up. Her act soon prompted the woman to scream in horror and ask, “What was that for?”, while her friend laughed at Curtis’ behavior.
In the third part of the video, Curtis can be seen getting a bite of a burger from an unsuspecting person.
Since being posted, the video has gone viral on the internet getting over 2.5 lakh likes and over 70,000 re-tweets.
looks like my mall prank video went viral https://t.co/2LVfalS03L— Kat Curtis (@thekatcurtis) January 28, 2020
After the video started doing rounds on internet Kat Curtis posted a message on Twitter stating, “I saw this going viral on other people’s accounts, so I guess I gotta own up to it: yes, I’m the girl stealing your snacks at the mall.”
I saw this going viral on other people’s accounts, so I guess I gotta own up to it: yes, I’m the girl stealing yo snacks at the mall pic.twitter.com/bWbZ62pJXS— Kat Curtis (@thekatcurtis) January 28, 2020
