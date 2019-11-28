Take the pledge to vote

Sneaky Bear Tiptoes Behind Woman and Starts Stroking Her Hair at Mexican Park

Tourists visiting at Chipinque Ecological Park have been warned not to photograph or video record the bears.

Trending Desk

November 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Sneaky Bear Tiptoes Behind Woman and Starts Stroking Her Hair at Mexican Park
How would you react if a bear tip-toes towards you and pats you from behind? A woman visiting the ecological park in Mexico does not have to guess the answer as that's exactly what happened to her recently when a black bear sneaked up on her and started stroking her hair.

The incident occurred at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Monterrey, Mexico. The viral video shows two black bears hunting for food near a garbage can that was lying at one side of the park. The visitors at the ecological park are seen walking around and talking among themselves.

A few moments later, one of the two bears comes from behind, bends a little and suddenly pushes his weight to go upright on his hind legs. The animal is then seen stroking the woman's hair from behind with one of its fore legs. Meanwhile, the other bear is seen busy hunting for food from the stack of garbage.

As the 58-second clip draws to an end, the bear gets down and gradually walks away from the woman. According to areport in Daily Mail, the visitors were following the advice of one of the women from the group who asked them to remain calm and allow the bears to pass.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 3 lakh times. Several people took to the comment section of the video to post their reactions with a few calling it "cute".

"Bears are not aggressive and those that think they are, lead to bears being killed needlessly," wrote one of the users.

Soon after the video went viral, the Santa Catarina Civil Protection took to Twitter asking people to avoid going near the bears in the park, feed them, or throw food at them.

Tourists visiting at Chipinque Ecological Park were also warned not 'to photograph or video record them'.

