Sneaky Cat Steals Freshly Caught Fish from Fisherman's Bucket in Viral Video

Known for their clever and sneaky personalities, cats have made headlines for their stealth performances especially when they are hungry. Something similar unfolded at south-western Chinese city Chongqing when a ginger cat tried to find her lunch from an angler’s fish collecting bucket.

Doing the rounds on the internet, the video of the ginger cat trying to look for a fresh catch to fill her stomach has enraptured the internet.

In the minute-long video, a golden cat can be seen in full on action mode and sneaks up on to the bucket where the angler is keeping the freshly caught fish from the pond.

While the angler is busy with catching more fish and looking towards the pond, the cat silently walks up and looks into the bucket selecting her food from the menu.

The feline is so sly in her works that even the angler could not notice the burglary happening right under his nose. In the next clip however, the Angler is looking down at the cat while it is busy looking inside the bucket. He then shoos the cat away, who swiftly dodges a potential attack.

But a hungry stomach can compel animals to take on the challenge and take whatever danger that comes their way to fight the hunger pangs. The cat returns to the same bucket even though there is a line of anglers who are catching the fish. The feline unleashes smoother tactics this time and makes sure it does not attract another attack from the man.

Cats and their love for fish is undeniable. According to FreakyPet historical accounts point out that the Egyptians were the first humans to domesticate cats and they invited them into their homes by offering them fish. The Egyptians sure knew how to worship the holy animal.

Cats need taurine rich food which is often found in the muscles, heart, and liver of animals especially fish. And that is the reason the opportunistic feline was adamant on having a fish from the bucket.