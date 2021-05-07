Sneaky Seagull Caught on Tape Smoothly Shoplifting Tuna Sandwich from Shop in Scotland

A hilarious moment was caught on camera in Aberdeen, Scotland when a cheeky seagull walked into a Co-op store to steal a sandwich. The incident has left netizens astonished and in chuckles and the shoplifting seagull’s video is now widely being circulated on social media circuits for its cheekiness.

The minute-long video shows the crafty bird affectionately known as Gus and is known to frequent shops around the Union Street area of the city. The footage shows the seagull waiting until there is no one in the shop and then sauntering in to help itself to some snacks. The cunning bird walks into the store to seek out some lunch and tries to pick up two separate sandwiches to take outside and gorge on.

Even though Gus struggled to carry one sandwich in its beak, tried for another before finally managing to secure a Tuna sandwich.

However, as he casually tries to make his exit out of the shop, Gus calmly pauses for the automatic doors to open again when a customer walks in. As he makes a run outside, a passerby then unsuccessfully tries to get hold of the stolen item, but the seagull manages to make a lucky escape. Moments later, the video ends showing a victorious Gus poking away at the sandwich outside the store.

Watch it here:

Bystander Veberley Macdonald caught the cheeky bird’s brazen daylight act on camera and shared it on Facebook. Along the video post MacDonald wrote, “You’ll never believe who I ran into on the way to workin the caption. The Facebook post has left netizens appreciating the bird’s taste, while it also attracted a number of interesting reactions.

One user jokingly said, ““Brilliant, they’re a lot smarter than we give them credit for.”

“Smart birds there in Aberdeen!” remarked another.

Macdonald said, “It seems to be every day that I see Gus, I see him most mornings or afternoons. “At first it was crisps he was stealing now it’s sandwiches,” the Daily Mail reported.

