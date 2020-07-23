Sniffer Dog Makes It Possible to Locate an Elderly Couple Suffering from Dementia in UK

For time immemorial, dogs have remained faithful to humans, helping them in all the possible ways. From the army to homes, dogs have won our hearts completely with the display of numerous skills. Once again, a sniffer dog in the UK has turned out to be a hero after helping in tracing two elderly couples.

The incident occurred in the Haverfordwest area of Pembrokeshire in Wales after the police began a search operation for the lost couple. As reported in the standard.co.uk, the husband and wife, aged 80, suffered from dementia. The news about their disappearance was reported at around 11pm on July 16 after no one spotted them for nearly two hours.

Despite carrying out search operations in nearby areas, the police failed to trace the couple initially. Later, a police sniffer dog named Rey joined the operation. The German Shepherd smelled a piece of bedding and the scent of the couple to trace them in the field.

After searching them for around 2 hours, the couple was spotted in a ditch around 12.30 am. Apparently, they ended up in the place after the old woman fell and hurt her back.

The police provided first aid care to the couple and called an emergency ambulance for further treatment. They were later taken to hospital.

Talking to the media, inspector Reuben Palin said, "The swift work of PD Rey allowed us to take the right direction in our search, and the capability of the rural team’s off-road vehicle was crucial in covering rural ground quickly."