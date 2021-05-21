Himalayan Peaks Visible from UP's Saharanpur Due to Low Pollution, Majestic Photos Go Viral

As the country continues to fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Saharanpur were in for a pleasant surprise after the snow-clad Himalayas were visible from the Uttar Pradesh town for the second year in a row. Restriction on movement due to the second wave as well as some heavy rainfall made it possible for the snow-clad peaks to appear despite being hundreds of kilometres away. The phenomenon came to light after some photos clicked by some residents of the town went viral on social media. Dushyant Kumar, a government employee and an amateur photographer from the town was one of the people whose photos and videos went viral.

Kumar told news agency ANI, “Around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too this range of mountains was visible from here in April month. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur."

This year also Himalayas gave a glimpse today (Saharanpur) . Better than last year. @rameshpandeyifs sir.. @ParveenKaswan Photos coming soon.. Amid the gloom nature giving some solace pic.twitter.com/oAyLYyR1sF— Dushyant Kumar (@DushyantKSaini) May 20, 2021

Sanjay Kumar, a UP cadre IAS officer took to Twitter to share a photo of the visible mountain peaks by Dr. Vivek Bannerjee, another resident of Saharanpur who captured the phenomenon. Kumar wrote in his caption, “What a fabulous view of snowclad Upper Himalayas more than 150kms from Saharanpur city. Two days of heavy rains across North India after Cyclone Tauktae landfall ensured all pollution in air, mist and haze is gone.. PC Dr Vivek Banerjee."

What a fabulous view of snowclad Upper Himalayas more than 150kms from Saharanpur city. Two days of heavy rains across North India after Cyclone Tauktae landfall ensured all pollution in air, mist and haze is gone.. PC Dr Vivek Banerjee. @rameshpandeyifs @paragenetics pic.twitter.com/QHidB1p0c3— Sanjay Kumar. IAS (@skumarias02) May 21, 2021

A similar sight was seen by the residents of the town during the first national lockdown last year. Due to minimal vehicle movement, the AQI index in the town dipped below 50 and residents were able to see the Himalayas after years.

Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar had said back then, “It was truly a rare sight. People in Saharanpur haven’t had such a clear view of snow-capped peaks in the past decade.

