'Snowflake, Clapback and Swole': Merriam-Webster Dictionary's New Words are for Gen Z
The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company on Monday added words like swole, bug-out bag and omnicide to the roughly half-million words already listed.
Merriam-Webster has added hundreds of new words to its dictionary, reflecting increased usage in popular culture.
Swole means to get muscular, a bug-out bag is a bag packed with survival supplies, and omnicide means the destruction of all life.
Some words are more familiar, they just have new meanings, for example snowflake, which now also has a usually disparaging meaning of “someone who is overly sensitive”
Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, says the company’s lexicographers scan online versions of newspapers, magazines, academic journals, books and even movie and television scripts until they detect what he calls “a critical mass” of usage that warrants inclusion in the dictionary.
'Buzzy' means "causing or characterized by a lot of speculative or excited talk or attention." And now you're talking about this awesome shirt. See how that works? https://t.co/sAqeXYbnyP pic.twitter.com/lLHbBrxQVo— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 24, 2019
You thought we didn't enter 'clapback' in the dictionary...https://t.co/639OcDUo5m pic.twitter.com/QhbXzpaVWs— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 24, 2019
You didn’t think people really needed a new word for "proof?" We have the receipts. https://t.co/X6k2ISyuaz pic.twitter.com/TzBXEpvRB9— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 24, 2019
'Stan' has been added as both a noun and a verb. https://t.co/Dal0N79sAU pic.twitter.com/q1kBkKR1rn— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 23, 2019
