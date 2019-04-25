Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Snowflake, Clapback and Swole': Merriam-Webster Dictionary's New Words are for Gen Z

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company on Monday added words like swole, bug-out bag and omnicide to the roughly half-million words already listed.

Associated Press

Updated:April 25, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Snowflake, Clapback and Swole': Merriam-Webster Dictionary's New Words are for Gen Z
The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company on Monday added words like swole, bug-out bag and omnicide to the roughly half-million words already listed.
Loading...
Merriam-Webster has added hundreds of new words to its dictionary, reflecting increased usage in popular culture.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company on Monday added words like swole, bug-out bag and omnicide to the roughly half-million words already listed.

Swole means to get muscular, a bug-out bag is a bag packed with survival supplies, and omnicide means the destruction of all life.

Some words are more familiar, they just have new meanings, for example snowflake, which now also has a usually disparaging meaning of “someone who is overly sensitive”

Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, says the company’s lexicographers scan online versions of newspapers, magazines, academic journals, books and even movie and television scripts until they detect what he calls “a critical mass” of usage that warrants inclusion in the dictionary.












Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram