'So Cool': Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Man Knocking Bowling Pins With Table Tennis Ball

While there be many individuals who are skilled at a particular sport, only a few are able to push the limits and outshine others with their exceptional talent. A video of one such exceptional talent has been shared on the internet where a person knocks down bowling pins with a table tennis ball.

In the clip, uploaded by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter, a set of bowling pins can be seen arranged together on one side of a ping-pong table. Soon, the person takes a shot and pulls off a strike by knocking down all the pins.

“So cool…table tennis,” the chairman of the RPG Group wrote in the caption.

In his next move, he places three pins at some distance apart from each other and again knocks them all down just with a single shot. He continues to showcase his ability at the sport and levels up with each move. In one of his shots, the person even hits three balls at the same time and manages to bring three pins down with it.

The video has stacked up more than 1.44 lakh views on Twitter and wowed numerous users on the platform.

“Can excellence be the other name of perfection?” a user asked.

Can excellence be the other name of perfection? — L.Das (@LDas10514553) October 8, 2022

For many, the shots were “unbelievable”.

Unbelievable ! 😳 — S. P. Singh (@spsingh1956) October 8, 2022

Some appreciated the unique fusion of two sports.

Really cool like we have fusion food this is fusion games — Nelam (@Nelam16071302) October 9, 2022

Another highlighted the rigorous practice that must have been required to reach that level.

Too good – much have taken a lot to get it right — Darshan Maheshwari (@D4darshanM) October 9, 2022

“Super amazing, speech less,” one user reacted.

Super amazing, speach less — induscraft (@AAinnov) October 9, 2022

“TT or Bowling or TT Bowling,” a user wrote.

TT or Bowling or TT Bowling — VB (@VijayBIndia) October 9, 2022

Impressed by his skills, one dubbed the person as the “master blaster of TT”.

Master Blaster of TT — Varun Singh (@Imvarun84) October 8, 2022

It was the “best ever” shots for some viewers.

Best ever 👌👌👌 — CA R K Inani 🇮🇳®️🔄 (@Carajeevinani) October 8, 2022

The video had first gone viral back in 2016 when it was shared by a YouTube channel named takkyuu geinin. Now, it is again doing rounds on social media captivating the viewers.

So, have you witnessed such an exceptional blend of two sports before?

