Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

So Much for Austerity: Imran Khan’s Govt Slammed Over ‘VVIP Toilets’ for Top Officials

'Biometric recognition machines have been installed outside bathrooms' of the Ministry of Industries and Production for top-ranking officers in Islamabad, Pakistan’s federal capital city.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
So Much for Austerity: Imran Khan’s Govt Slammed Over ‘VVIP Toilets’ for Top Officials
Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
Loading...

For decades, Imran Khan positioned himself as a champion of equality, vowing to end corruption and preferential treatment reserved for the country’s high and mighty. But now those promises are coming back to haunt the Pakistani prime minister and his party after media reports said a ministry had set up ‘VVIP toilets’ for top officials.

Last week, The Express Tribune reported that “biometric recognition machines have been installed outside bathrooms” of the Ministry of Industries and Production for top-ranking officers in Islamabad, Pakistan’s federal capital city.

Quoting sources, the Tribune report said that the ‘VVIP’ bathrooms could only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank.

“However, the sources added, one can go relieve themselves if they are serving at the same rank from another ministry,” the report said. The bathrooms for other staff members at the ministry were “bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries.”

As the story went viral on social media, Pakistanis were quick to remind Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, of their promises of austerity and ending the ‘VIP culture.’

Many joked that the biometric toilets were an attempt by the government to end VIP culture in Pakistan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram