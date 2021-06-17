'So Romantic': Indian Husband Sings Ghazal for Wife's Birthday, Her Reaction is Priceless

There is no age for love or celebration. A recent video of an elderly couple where an old man can be seen singing ghazal on the occasion of his wife’s birthday has taken the internet by storm. The love-filled clip has been shared by a Twitter user named Rakhi Tripathi. While sharing the video, she has commented on her mother’s expression, mentioning how she has not passed a joyful expression throughout the clip while Rakhi’s father sings.

Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces ‍♀️These oldies I tell you pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

In the video, the man is wearing a white shirt which he has teamed up with light brown pants while the birthday girl is sporting an orange saree. There is a bunch of flowers kept on the table which might be brought for celebrating the birthday. Till now, the 45 seconds clip has been watched over 23 thousand times on Twitter alone.

A user remarked on the post recollecting her memories of the old man singing. The netizens said that she had heard him singing 17 years ago and also informed that he had lent his voice to her documentary on request.

Hey! Happy Birthday to Dear Aunty Tripathi Sir ki aawaz aur dil se gana gaane ka andaz waisa hi hai jo maine 17 saal pehle suna tha. I still remember that Qawwali "Kirpa Karo Maharaj"..On my spl request, Sir sang few lines for my documentary — Jaya Kaushik (@jayakaushik123) June 15, 2021

Many people also took the birthday girl’s side and tried to reason out her expression. A bunch of people were of the view that she might have heard the man sing in a similar way many times and therefore, there is nothing new for her. Some also mentioned that maybe, because she is such a regular listener, she does not find the talent extra-ordinary. A separate user opined that the birthday girl’s interest would be in delicious birthday treats including the cake.

Probably she has listened to it innumerable times — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 15, 2021

Ma is like : Cake wagera khilaao , ghazal to baad mein bhi sun lenge.Happy Birthday to her ✨✨— Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 15, 2021

Ma is not impressed— Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) June 15, 2021

Pass on the Birthday wishes to Mata shree the smile at the end was icing on the cake ☺ pic.twitter.com/SSuwYqEyrb— Feku PhD in Entire Political Science,PhD in EEWD (@OManojKumar) June 15, 2021

But her heart is beating in the expression of beating with the song.— Manny (@manuellobo4) June 15, 2021

she's tapping her fingers. this is how ppl their generation express love and appreciation. uppar se all hmm nothing effects me..lol this is so cute. many happy returns of the day to your mom. may god bless you all.— reader_giggles (@reader_giggles) June 15, 2021

A separate person noticed the way in which she is tapping the fingers and said that the people of that generation only express themselves through subtle actions.

