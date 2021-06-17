CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»'So Romantic': Indian Husband Sings Ghazal for Wife's Birthday, Her Reaction is Priceless
2-MIN READ

'So Romantic': Indian Husband Sings Ghazal for Wife's Birthday, Her Reaction is Priceless

credits: Twitter/ Rakhi Tripathi

credits: Twitter/ Rakhi Tripathi

Till now, the 45 seconds clip has been watched over 23 thousand times on Twitter alone.

There is no age for love or celebration. A recent video of an elderly couple where an old man can be seen singing ghazal on the occasion of his wife’s birthday has taken the internet by storm. The love-filled clip has been shared by a Twitter user named Rakhi Tripathi. While sharing the video, she has commented on her mother’s expression, mentioning how she has not passed a joyful expression throughout the clip while Rakhi’s father sings.

In the video, the man is wearing a white shirt which he has teamed up with light brown pants while the birthday girl is sporting an orange saree. There is a bunch of flowers kept on the table which might be brought for celebrating the birthday. Till now, the 45 seconds clip has been watched over 23 thousand times on Twitter alone.

A user remarked on the post recollecting her memories of the old man singing. The netizens said that she had heard him singing 17 years ago and also informed that he had lent his voice to her documentary on request.

RELATED STORIES

Many people also took the birthday girl’s side and tried to reason out her expression. A bunch of people were of the view that she might have heard the man sing in a similar way many times and therefore, there is nothing new for her. Some also mentioned that maybe, because she is such a regular listener, she does not find the talent extra-ordinary. A separate user opined that the birthday girl’s interest would be in delicious birthday treats including the cake.

A separate person noticed the way in which she is tapping the fingers and said that the people of that generation only express themselves through subtle actions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 17, 2021, 17:06 IST