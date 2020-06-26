Soaring Temperature Forces Snake Catchers in Agra to be Constantly on Their Toes

As temperature rises, snakes, big and small, are coming out of their safe hideouts and entering urban space that are cooler and comfortable.

Expert snake catchers of the NGO Wildlife SOS have been busy answering distress calls almost on a daily basis. Multiple sightings of reptiles in Agra city has kept them on their toes. In June alone, the team has responded to over 30 reptile rescue calls, including a 4-foot long monitor lizard that was found inside an air cooler.

The rising temperature has forced reptiles and other wild animals to venture out of their natural habitat in search of cooler places to seek respite from the excessive heat.

Earlier this week, the Wildlife SOS team rescued a 5-foot-long rat snake which was found coiled up on top of a car's spare tyre in Nikhil Garden, Taj Nagari Phase-2.

As chaos spread after the reptile was spotted, a team of rescuers from the NGO immediately rushed. After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were blocked off, the team carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container.

In another incident, a 4-foot-long monitor lizard was discovered resting inside an air cooler in a house in Friends Vihar, Dayalbagh. This was followed by the rescue of a python that was found wandering in the C-Impact Institute premises located behind Gokulam Water Park in Agra.

Wildlife SOS also rescued a King Cobra from a house in H-block, Kalindi Vihar and a Wolf snake from Gayatri Vihar colony in Sikandra.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Snakes are cold-blooded animals so their body temperature varies with that of the environment. They are unable to self-regulate their temperature if it gets too warm and have to seek out cooler places to retreat to during daytime."

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "In this month alone, we have rescued more than 30 reptiles and the number is still on a rise. We are glad to see people taking the right measures and considering the well-being of these highly misunderstood reptiles by calling our helpline."

After the lockdown people are emerging on the streets, it is important to keep in mind that the wild animals getting used to empty spaces in urban habitats are going to continue exploring them, he added.

