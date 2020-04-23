Sobhita Dhulipala Shooting 'Stay Home' Cosmopolitan Cover via Self-Timer is Quarantine Goals

Selfies are so 2019.

In 2020, the year of the global pandemic, we're taking self-timer photos. Partly because we have a lot of free time while staying at home during the lockdown, and every random object doubles up as a tripod or phone stand, and partly because we don't have anyone else to take the photos for us.

As India stays in lockdown, most businesses have closed their workplaces, and people are working remotely to maintain social distance - this includes a section of print media.

Magazine shoots, which usually require a whole team of stylists, makeup-artists, producers, directors, not to mention, models for the shoot. But in times of social distancing, that's no longer possible.

Taking matters into her own hands, Sobhita Dhulipala, known popularly for her role in Made in Heaven, created this month's Cosmpolitan cover, in her own house, via self-timer.

From her makeup, to her styling, to even camera angles, Dhulipala did all the work of a whole team on her own, in the confines of her house.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform.



I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant.



Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity.



Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing.



Cheers to women rooting for women."









She later shared another post of the same, shot on her terrace, with the mention that there was no-retouching.

And one more on her couch.

What stands out through the images is how normal they are - Dhulipala is doing the same kind of quarantine activities as the rest of us: lying on her couch feeling existential dread, restricting her walks to her own terrace, and looking somewhat bored in front of her bookshelf.





The images are so normal and regular, they perhaps make the viewer relate to them a lot more than they do to heavily-made up models in the usual cover shoots.

Dhulipala's shoot could also be an example of what the future holds, since even after the pandemic ends, it might be a while before people can go back to the way things worked, as the world changes to adjust to new standards.