Soccer Fans Make a Beeline for Art Gallery at UK's Tottenham Stadium

Fans of football in England can now also enjoy a visit to an art gallery whose opening show Balls is dedicated to the sport. The English football club Tottenham Hotspur has opened an art gallery named OOF that provides football fans a chance to appreciate and see artworks inspired by the game. The art exhibition, which will remain open for the audience till November 21, showcases 17 works that mainly use footballs as the subject of their artwork. The Instagram handle of OOF Gallery provides a sneak peek into the exhibition and the artworks.

One of the posts shows the installation titled The First Ball, created by British artist Kieren Leach. The artwork shows a football made of concrete and a foot adorned with Nike sports shoes that is attempting to kick it. In its caption, OOF provided viewers with some context and what inspired Leach to create the art work. In 2019, a prankster in Bristol had opened up a size 5 Diamond Pro Trainer football and filled it with concrete before leaving it on a field for an unsuspecting person to spot it and kick it.

A note scrawled on one of the panels in blue ink read,’Cool Bet that Hurt’. Taking this news as inspiration, Leach took the story a stage further and imagined what might actually have happened if someone ran up and kicked the rock solid ball.

Another Instagram post shows the artwork by artist Marcus Harvey that shows a giant deflated football. Speaking to The New York Times,Harvey said that for him, the bronze deflated football evokes anything from Britain’s decline as an imperial power to the end of childhood.

The exhibition also includes an artwork by French artist Laurent Perbos titled The Longest Ball in the World.It was so tempting that even Tottenham’s assistant first team coach Ledley King could not resist himself from booting it. The Instagram caption by OOF Gallery read, “Trust us, it takes a helluva lot of self-restraint to not run up and boot it. Spurs ledge Ledley King wasn’t quite so disciplined and we had to tell him off for giving it a sneaky tap.”

The exhibition is located in a 19th-century townhouse attached to Tottenham stadium’s gift shop. Most of the artwork displayed are for sale, prices for some set at as high as $120,000(Rs 89,15,286).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here