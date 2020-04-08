Social Distancing, Babysitting, Air-drying Shirts – Who All Make India Quarantine XI?

With absolutely no live sport for fans to tune into, most are taking to the internet in search of archive footage of their favourite heroes.

The ICC and FIFA have helped matters by opening up the vast archives and replaying old matches which has kept fans around the world hooked onto a good nostalgia trip.

Keeping with the trend, one of India’s most sought after sporting brains Nandan Kamath took to Twitter with his Indian Quarantine Cricket XI.

“As we all focus on cricket archives, nostalgia and lists, here's an Indian Quarantine Cricket XI,” Kamath wrote.

As we all focus on cricket archives, nostalgia and lists, here's an Indian Quarantine Cricket XI pic.twitter.com/WpxYzTAO3m — Nandan Kamath (@nandankamath) April 8, 2020

His side comprises the who’s who of Indian cricket, but they have been picked on the basis of what they’d likely be up to during quarantine.







Of course, these picks have been made on the basis of previous incidents which have tickled the funny bone of fans.

For example, Air-drying shirts and Sourav Ganguly takes us back to the famous Natwest Trophy win at Lord’s in 2002 and Babysitting Rishabh Pant refers to the banter the Delhi wicket-keeper exchanged with Australian captain Tim Paine on their last tour Down Under.