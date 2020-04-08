BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Social Distancing, Babysitting, Air-drying Shirts – Who All Make India Quarantine XI?

Photo by CricketNext / News18.

Photo by CricketNext / News18.

Of course, these picks have been made on the basis of previous incidents which have tickled the funny bone of fans.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
  • Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Share this:

With absolutely no live sport for fans to tune into, most are taking to the internet in search of archive footage of their favourite heroes.

The ICC and FIFA have helped matters by opening up the vast archives and replaying old matches which has kept fans around the world hooked onto a good nostalgia trip.

Keeping with the trend, one of India’s most sought after sporting brains Nandan Kamath took to Twitter with his Indian Quarantine Cricket XI.

“As we all focus on cricket archives, nostalgia and lists, here's an Indian Quarantine Cricket XI,” Kamath wrote.

His side comprises the who’s who of Indian cricket, but they have been picked on the basis of what they’d likely be up to during quarantine.


Of course, these picks have been made on the basis of previous incidents which have tickled the funny bone of fans.

For example, Air-drying shirts and Sourav Ganguly takes us back to the famous Natwest Trophy win at Lord’s in 2002 and Babysitting Rishabh Pant refers to the banter the Delhi wicket-keeper exchanged with Australian captain Tim Paine on their last tour Down Under.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,062,464

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,455,955

    +25,036

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,825

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,666

    +1,632
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres