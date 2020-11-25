Social Isolation Stimulates Brain Activity Similar to Hunger Cravings, Claims New Study

Observing a fast is no easy feat. A strong urge to gorge on some delicious food is one of the thoughts that immediately comes to the mind. A new study claims that this reaction is similar to the response generated by our brain when we stay in social isolation for some time.

The research comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has restricted people from meeting their friends and family and left us with just virtual meetups. However, the date for the research team was in 2018 and 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The paper, titled "Acute social isolation evokes midbrain craving responses similar to hunger" was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on November 23. The research team consists of experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

It reads, “The absence of positive social interaction may create a want, or ‘craving’, that motivates behaviour to repair what is lacking”. This is similar to the hunger cravings we have after staying away from our favourite meals for some durations.

Rebecca Saxe, the senior author of the study, claims that their study fits in the intuitive idea that “positive social interactions are a basic human need.” Moreover, she calls acute loneliness as “an aversive state that motivates people to repair what is lacking, similar to hunger.” Saxe is John W. Jarve Professor of Brain and Cognitive Sciences at MIT, a member of MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research.

It was also revealed that an individual’s response to isolation depends largely on their normal levels of loneliness. For people who have stayed in isolation for longer periods have shown weaker cravings for social interaction as compared to those who enjoy a rich social life, something similar to our food cravings’ response.

The team will now look forward to finding answers to questions like how isolation affects someone’s behaviour, and what are its effects among different age groups.