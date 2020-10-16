News18 Logo

Social Media Bands Together to Help Elderly Couple in Pune Selling 'Matki Bhel'

The couple sells matki bhel on Pune's streets for Rs 20. (Credit: twitter)

The call for Vocal for Local by PM Narendra Modi has been interepreted in many ways and as such, has been gaining grounds as people through social media are speaking about such small time vendors and food stalls and ecnouraging others to help them during the pandemic.

Buzz Staff

Social media seems to be a gift that keeps on giving off late. With the pandemic still very much in our lives, the livelihoods of people from the lower income stratas have been affected very badly.

The recent Baba Ka Dhaba incident became nothing short of a miracle with support and customers pouring in huge numbers for the elderly couple to help them out of their misery. Along the same lines, another story emerged from Kerala where social media banded together to help out a elderly woman, Parvathy Amma, who runs a food stall. Many on Twitter vouched for Amma's 'haath ka khaana', and yet others promised to go eat at her stall.

Now, in a similar fashion, people from everywhere are extending help to an elderly Pune couple who sell Chivda Matki Bhel for Rs 20 on Satara Road.

A Twitter user by the name of Yogesh Kulkarni posted a photo of the couple selling matki bhel. He captioned the photo "Just like Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba, here is another couple serving one of the best matki bhel only for Rs 20. A setup with just minimum materials including their dabbas of farsan and sev."

Many people replied to the tweet, some who encouraged Punekars to come visit the makeshift stall while others, who had eaten matki bhel from there, vouched for its taste.

One user also tagged Zomato and Swiggy in his tweet and requested them to add the couple's stall to their food delivery apps, like they did for Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba.

One user also mentioned how people should seek out such small time vendors and help them through these difficult times. He also mentioned an ice-cream seller couple in Pune.

Read More: Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba Impact: Keralites Band Together to Help 'Parvathy Amma' Struggling to Make a Living

Recently, netizens also came together to help Agra's 90-year-old man selling kaanji bada. Due to the pandemic, his everyday earnings has gone down to a large extent and it has become difficult for him to make ends meet.


