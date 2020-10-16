Social Media Bands Together to Help Elderly Couple in Pune Selling 'Matki Bhel'

Social media seems to be a gift that keeps on giving off late. With the pandemic still very much in our lives, the livelihoods of people from the lower income stratas have been affected very badly.

The recent Baba Ka Dhaba incident became nothing short of a miracle with support and customers pouring in huge numbers for the elderly couple to help them out of their misery. Along the same lines, another story emerged from Kerala where social media banded together to help out a elderly woman, Parvathy Amma, who runs a food stall. Many on Twitter vouched for Amma's 'haath ka khaana', and yet others promised to go eat at her stall.

Now, in a similar fashion, people from everywhere are extending help to an elderly Pune couple who sell Chivda Matki Bhel for Rs 20 on Satara Road.

A Twitter user by the name of Yogesh Kulkarni posted a photo of the couple selling matki bhel. He captioned the photo "Just like Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba, here is another couple serving one of the best matki bhel only for Rs 20. A setup with just minimum materials including their dabbas of farsan and sev."

please make them famous like baba ka dhaba😌#BabaKaDhabha in Pune ! pic.twitter.com/gGgV5ckv4t — Yogesh Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@swamiyogeshji) October 14, 2020

Many people replied to the tweet, some who encouraged Punekars to come visit the makeshift stall while others, who had eaten matki bhel from there, vouched for its taste.

This time the onus is on the kind hearted and compassionate Puneites to make his life comfortable.wr also will do our bits. — Goutam Chowdhury (@freethinker033) October 14, 2020

Come on Punekars , hum bhi kisi se kam nahi . Lets make Ajji and Ajoba famous — Sanatani Warrior (@bold_hindu) October 14, 2020

Wow . Definitely I m spreading it n if possible will visit it. — Archana Godankar (@ArchanaGodankar) October 14, 2020

Hey punekar let's show that we have heart ❤ like delhities — Arjun Bhatt (@King__Arjun) October 14, 2020

Yes one of the finest Matki Bhel...I had — mayur ladkat (@Manyadon) October 14, 2020

every city has there own #BabaKaDhabha in numerous count, So help every one... Good to see people are concerned now — Bakista Gogoi (@Bakista_Gogoi) October 15, 2020

One user also tagged Zomato and Swiggy in his tweet and requested them to add the couple's stall to their food delivery apps, like they did for Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba.

One user also mentioned how people should seek out such small time vendors and help them through these difficult times. He also mentioned an ice-cream seller couple in Pune.

There are so many such vendors in the lovely city of Pune. I used to visit one ice-cream parlour in Wakad where the couple served delicious Mastani for juat 20 rupees. Super people. — Zankrut Antani (@ZankrutAntani) October 14, 2020

The call for Vocal for Local by PM Narendra Modi has been interepreted in many ways and as such, has been gaining grounds as people through social media are speaking about such small time vendors and food stalls and ecnouraging others to help them during the pandemic.

Recently, netizens also came together to help Agra's 90-year-old man selling kaanji bada. Due to the pandemic, his everyday earnings has gone down to a large extent and it has become difficult for him to make ends meet.