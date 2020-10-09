Social Media Comes to the Rescue of Bangladeshi Rickshaw Driver After Officials Seize His Vehicle

In these bleak times, it has become more important for people to help each other to ensure their survival.

A heart-warming incident happened in Bangladesh’s Dhaka after a video of an inconsolable man went viral on social media.

The man in the video is Fazlur Rahman, a battery rickshaw driver in Dhaka. He was weeping and heartbroken because his battery-run rickshaw was seized by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The DSCC aimed to clear the area of e-rickshaws as announced by its Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

As reported by Indiatimes, the man in the video says that he had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 recently to purchase the rickshaw, which was seized by authorities. Fazlur was crying and said that he might take his own life.

The rickshaw driver’s heart-breaking video was posted on Facebook by a handle named Sakib Rahman, where it garnered over 42 lakh views since it was shared two days ago.

Many people reacted to the video, expressing their anger and disappointment at the condition of Fazlur. Many also came forward to extend their support to the man who was in a troublesome situation.

It was seen that a man named Ahsan Bhuiyan had already helped Fazlur on October 6, apparently after reading about him in news stories.

Taking to his Facebook page, Ahsan shared that he met and reassured Fazlur of help and has ordered a new battery rickshaw for him. On October 8, Dhaka Tribune reported that online grocery delivery service, Shwapno also came forward for Fazlur’s help. The company is helping him become an entrepreneur after pictures and videos of him breaking down went viral on social media.

Shwapno is purchasing two battery rickshaws for Fazlur, who has pledged to use these rickshaws to start a home delivery service — his long-held ambition.

Talking about the support that he has received, Fazlur told Dhaka Tribune, “I don’t have the words to express my joy. I was lost when my rickshaw was taken from me but today, I feel happy again.”