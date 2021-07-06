CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Bahot Experience Hai': Social Media Cracks up With Memes As Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR

Image Credits: Twitter/@iamvishwaranjan, @Truee_Storyyy, @PawanSh10237254

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Haryana around 10.36 pm on Monday with mild tremors being felt across Delhi-NCR.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 magnitude hit Haryana around 10.36 pm on Monday with mild tremors being felt across Delhi-NCR. The earthquake’s epicentre was at a latitude of 28.70 degrees north and longitude of 76.65 degrees east at a depth of 5 km in Jhajjar district of Haryana. The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet, “Earthquake of magnitude 3.7, occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 10 km N of Jhajjar."

Following the tremors, Twitter was flooded with tweets regarding the quake and a flurry of memes started flooding the micro-blogging platform.

While the meme fest continued on Twitter, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty following the earthquake. Thye Delhi-NCR area had witnessed a series of minor earthquakes between April and August last year. According to Money Control, the NCS has since then deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around the region.

first published:July 06, 2021, 10:11 IST