1-MIN READ

Social Media Divided over Kim Kardashian's 'Disturbing' Blackfishing Makeup Video

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Model Kim Kardashian has again landed in a controversy after netizens accused her of Blackfishing.

A recent series of her ‘Daily Make Up Routine’ stories on Instagram has not gone down well with many.

Blackfishing is basically used to describe people who use make-up to appear racially ambiguous and is a common practice among social media influencers, according to a report in Indy100.

In the videos she applies some make-up product with which her the skin tone appears to be darker than what a skin tan would possibly make it look like. Using of cosmetic products and procedures to achieve a skin tone that looks like tan is not new, but what is being alleged is that the American TV personality had done a skin tone which makes her appear as if she is from a different race, the report added.

This certainly was not what Twiterrati would let go off easily. Many users lashed out at Kim for doing this, with one user adding that Kim’s “body makeup” is extremely “disturbing”, adding, “It's hard enough knowing my face is so naturally flawed, now you're coming after my hands?”

However, the tweet has been removed after it drew strong reactions.



While they were a lot of users who did not approve of this, there were people who came out in support of her as well.


