Social Media Floods With Photos as Monsoon Blues Return to Mumbai with Hours of Heavy Downpour

Monsoon has arrived in many parts of India, including Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai is once again staring at monsoon blues, like every year. The rains have been lashing the city since Friday morning. The met department has said the spell will continue for 72 hours.

Every year, Mumbai faces the ire of monsoon with major roads and localities getting inundated in water triggering accidents. When rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, Mumbaikars took to Twitter and shared images and videos of rain-splashed city from their balconies. While some were nostalgic about the rains, others were reminded of the horrors that Mumbai faces in monsoon. Take a look:





#MumbaiRains Hindmata area....as usual. After gobbling up crores of taxpayers money in so-called upgrade of storm-water drainage system @mybmc pic.twitter.com/Zyqjt3souU — Sid Vaach (@Sidharth_vaach) July 3, 2020

#MumbaiRains

Weekend rains bring a different kind of vibe! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1QFjhJ1H55 — Sinika (@sinikag) July 3, 2020