Social Media Floods With Photos as Monsoon Blues Return to Mumbai with Hours of Heavy Downpour

Monsoon has arrived in many parts of India, including Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai is once again staring at monsoon blues, like every year. The rains have been lashing the city since Friday morning. The met department has said the spell will continue for 72 hours.
Every year, Mumbai faces the ire of monsoon with major roads and localities getting inundated in water triggering accidents. When rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, Mumbaikars took to Twitter and shared images and videos of rain-splashed city from their balconies. While some were nostalgic about the rains, others were reminded of the horrors that Mumbai faces in monsoon. Take a look:
Since 6am ... hasn't stopped for a second. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/kSJ2kkV1et— Rolee Kachru (@Rolee_Kachru) July 3, 2020
Heavy rains in #NaviMumbai Prepping for some amazing breakfast to enjoy the weather while we stay home! Also, the view is scenic! 🌈 #MumbaiRains #mumbailive @MumbaiLiveNews @TOIMumbai @mid_day @MumbaiMirror @Navimumpolice @MumbaiMirror @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Uue6LDtDD5— Salisha Talwar (@salishatalwar) July 3, 2020
#MumbaiRains Hindmata area....as usual. After gobbling up crores of taxpayers money in so-called upgrade of storm-water drainage system @mybmc pic.twitter.com/Zyqjt3souU— Sid Vaach (@Sidharth_vaach) July 3, 2020
Heavy Rains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/oRFQ7MDWM8— Rohan (@Rohan39862561) July 3, 2020
Hasn't stopped raining since morning... #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/93NQyaZ99w— Reemantada! (@iamreeemaa) July 3, 2020
#MumbaiRains Dear @mybmc water overflows from balasaheb bridge near jogeshwari station https://t.co/ZLTmRsxFgg pic.twitter.com/rXXOe0NmhA— Adi P (@AdiP33472330) July 3, 2020