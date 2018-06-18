Social Media Goes to War After Anushka Sharma 'Yells' at Man For Littering Streets

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

So that's why she did it? This is extremely sad that a man was shamed like this.



Even Anushka wasn't wearing a seatbelt



Even Kohli was using phone for recording while his hands were on the steering.



Stop justifying this . — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 17, 2018

Sachin was so humble in helmet video, your Virat and Anushka can never. — (@videet_) June 17, 2018

* Accidentally dropped my Race-3 movie ticket on the road *



Anushka Sharma : "Don't throw garbage on the road." — Chirag (@csethi329) June 16, 2018

When you are about to throw plastic on the road but you suddenly spot Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/IQDUuGHKHO — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2018

the guy's mother : anushka was rude and arrogant

virat kohli : aunty shukr mnao main nahi bola 😆 — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 17, 2018

When you are scared of both Sachin and Anushka, so you always carry a dustbin and a helmet pic.twitter.com/BPSH3a24Qc — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) June 16, 2018

a garbage thrower hiding from anushka and virat pic.twitter.com/NNTLOUCV4K — lemon (@muteista) June 17, 2018

Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

C'mon, Virat & Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth & education. Let's keep India clean. #SwachhBharat — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2018

Really appreciate the commitment of @AnushkaSharma for #SwachhBharat.



Keep it up! https://t.co/m11dMlY6WK — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 17, 2018

For those questioning @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma's intentions behind posting the video of the guy littering, lets remember, celebrities always get questioned for not raising their voice for social causes. For the ones who do, lets support them, not troll them. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) June 17, 2018

Yes, Anushka should have been nicer.....if she was talking to a 5 year old. — Pallavi (@PolyesterPalla) June 17, 2018

Anushka Sharma should have gotten out of the car and hugged him and said, “beta, don’t throw garbage on the road.”

because he’s so fragile and this hurt and harmed him so much. pampered brat needed a polite reminder of a basic premise of public cleanliness for the 10000th time. — samreen (@_whatsinaname) June 17, 2018

Anushka Sharma did absolutely the right thing by calling out the man for littering and posting the video. Yes, she was angry, but not abusive.

The guy’s response only confirms his pathetic mindset. Indians’ utter disregard for cleanliness probably mirrors our deep self-loathing — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 18, 2018

I don't understand why people are trolling Anushka Sharma. As responsible citizens we must call out people littering the roads. She did nothing wrong! — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) June 17, 2018

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of his actor wife Anushka Sharma confronting a man for littering on the road.The viral video, which was viewed close to two million times in one hour, shows the actor, with her back to the camera, pulling over the car next to hers and demanding that the men inside not litter on the streets."Why are you throwing garbage on the road?" she asked.When the men replied with silence, she continued, "Don't throw garbage on the road. Please be careful."The actor concluded with "use a dustbin" before turning away.A day later, the man in question hit back at the Bollywood star for "ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person".In a Facebook post, the man identified as Arhhan Singh said, "Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! (sic).""While I'm apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! (sic)," he said.Sharma was criticed for her "ways" with many calling her "language" and "tone" disrespectful. Memes were made and jokes were cracked at actor's expense. The couple were accused of violating another citizen's privacy while trying to promote themselves.However, many came out in Sharma's support.And others followed the suit.