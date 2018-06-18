GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5-min read

Social Media Goes to War After Anushka Sharma 'Yells' at Man For Littering Streets

And the drama continues.

Anurag Verma | News18@kitAnurag

Updated:June 18, 2018, 5:41 PM IST
Social Media Goes to War After Anushka Sharma 'Yells' at Man For Littering Streets
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of his actor wife Anushka Sharma confronting a man for littering on the road.

The viral video, which was viewed close to two million times in one hour, shows the actor, with her back to the camera, pulling over the car next to hers and demanding that the men inside not litter on the streets.

“Why are you throwing garbage on the road?” she asked.

When the men replied with silence, she continued, “Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful.”

The actor concluded with “use a dustbin” before turning away.

Kohli captioned the video: “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness.”




A day later, the man in question hit back at the Bollywood star for “ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person”.

In a Facebook post, the man identified as Arhhan Singh said, “Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful AnushkaSharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! (sic).”

“While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! (sic),” he said.



Sharma was criticed for her "ways" with many calling her "language" and "tone" disrespectful. Memes were made and jokes were cracked at actor's expense. The couple were accused of violating another citizen’s privacy while trying to promote themselves.

























Kohli soon slammed the trolls on Twitter and wrote, "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame."




However, many came out in Sharma's support. "I don't understand why people are trolling Anushka Sharma. As responsible citizens we must call out people littering the roads. She did nothing wrong," wrote one Twitter user.

On Monday, Minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju, slammed the critics of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Come on, Virat and Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn't come with wealth and education. Let's keep India clean. #SwachhBharat," the minister tweeted.




Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad chimed in and praised the actor for her commitment.




And others followed the suit.














Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

