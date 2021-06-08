Social Media Influencer Caught Faking 'Business Class' Air Ticket after Travelling in Economy

A French TV social media influencer found herself in the middle of a sticky situation after she was caught faking ‘flying business class’ on social media. Oceane El Himer, who has starred in some TV shows, had posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a green and purple tracksuit in the business class cabin of a flight from Dubai to Monaco last week. However, some passengers on the same flight spotted her travelling in economy class later and shared her pictures online.

In the pictures that were shared on Twitter, the reality star was seen sitting in the economy class dressed in the same outfit as in her Instagram post - which racked up more than 100,000 likes.

Taking the viral snaps with a pinch of salt, Oceane has now posted another picture of her flying in business class with a cheeky caption that read, “Cette fois ci promis j’ai payé” (This time, I promised I paid)

Oceane first rose to fame after starring in a TV show called ‘Les Princes et les Princesses de l’Amour’, or the Prince and Princess of Love, with her twin sister Marine.

For the show, they both competed for the affection of the same man. Since then, she has gone on to feature in other shows about the lifestyles of the incredibly affluent.

Oceane is not the first ‘star’ to be caught while faking their lifestyle. In 2017, Rapper Bow Wow on Instagram bragged about travelling in a private jet for the promotion of his reality show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Meanwhile, he was snapped travelling on a regular commercial airline to New York on the same day. The pictures were later shared by a Twitter user.

The tweet went viral getting over 42 thousand likes and over 25 thousand retweets on the microblogging site. Sharing their funny reaction to the picture, netizens slammed the rapper for faking his lifestyle.

