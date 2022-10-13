Social Media Influencer Hosts Funeral-Themed 30th Birthday Party, ‘Buries her 20s’

Some people have many strange whims and wishes and often do things that are not part of customs or norms. Take social media influencer Jessica Luxe, for example. While most of us would celebrate our birthdays with cheers and colours, Jessica, a resident of Vancouver, Canada, chose a rather sombre theme for her birthday. The social media influencer has now become popular for hosting her 30th birthday party, which was ‘funeral-themed’.

Black is normally used to honour the dead, but Luxe decided to use it as the theme for the unconventional event, which she said was done intentionally as the idea was to “bury her 20s”. The dress code for the event was “Widow grieving her rich ex-husband”.

The influencer garnished her cake with flying bats to fit the party’s theme. The message on the cake said, “RIP Jessica’s twenties.” She also provided her guests with a blood-red punch. Jessica even had last rites performed for her 29-year-old self as a sign that her 20s were sure dead and buried deep. Her entire home was decorated with dark black balloons that fit the bill, considering the dark theme of the party.

Jessica shares glimpses of her dark and sombre party for her fans to witness on her social media handle. Take a look.

The influencer opted for gold, but her party guests received a slightly different directive. They adhered to the theme and wore skin-tight, black attire. In a photo she had shared on her Instagram stories, she and her friends were pretending to cry and mourn in adherence to the funeral theme of the party. They also watched a horror movie together during the party.

The party has since gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok and some of her followers have decided to celebrate their birthdays in a similar style.

