Social Media is Going Gaga Over This Musician Who Plays Drums, Guitar and Sings At the Same Time

Jim Garner played the guitar with his hands and triangle with his feet. Will Blankenship of the Blankenship Family of North Carolina played harmonica, autoharp and triangle in shows-- all by himself. And Johnny Watson, popularly known as 'Daddy Stovepipe' would sing, play the guitar, and even used a foot pedal to play bass drum or cymbal.Now it seems social media has discovered our very own 'one-man band'.Strapping on drums and a cymbal on his back to playing a rendition with his mouth organ and stomping his feet to playing the guitar - a 'one man band' who juggles with multiple instruments, all at once, has taken social media by the storm.Seamlessly balancing rhythm and percussion, the man in the video is seen singing and playing music on a highway at night with multiple instruments. With the trucks driving up the highway in the background, one can hear the guitar, mouth organ and the drums distinctively.The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted the video asking his followers to find who he is as he deserved an award for such creativity.A music fanatic himself, Farhan Akhtar also tweeted about the ‘one man band’ calling him a star.Now everyone is trying to find the musician who has turned into an overnight star.