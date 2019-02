Social Media Opens Homes and Hearts to Kashmiris Being Targeted After Pulwama Attack

Want to tell any Kashmiri student out there, if you are being targeted in any manner, feel free to call/DM me. My home and heart is open to you as are that of thousands of right thinking Indians.Let’s fight forces of violence together: you don’t have to bear the cross of terror. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 16, 2019

Students & #Kashmiris living in Pune can DM me if in case they need any help or feel unsafe. I want you to know that my door is always open. I can offer nice coffee, we can cook something together, watch movies & you can teach me how to make Kahwa.Plz don’t hesitate!🖖#SOSKashmir — Shantanu (@aeroshantanu) February 16, 2019

Sikh people in Jammu have opened Gurudwara's. Anyone in distress can go there. Appeal to Kashmiri's to reach out to any Gurudwara in other place/region if in need. Hoping against hope that it is not needed and all are safe. — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 16, 2019

If any #Kashmiri is facing problem in #Delhi. Connect with me. My place is open. You can stay with me and I cook reasonably well. In case I can’t, I’ll get you someplace else. DM / email me. — Aniruddha Ghosal (@aniruddhg1) February 16, 2019

Same. Please DM if needed. Not putting a number out because you know how twitter trolls react to women. Can accommodate two. https://t.co/YqqtXNLJGz — Riddhi Dastidar (@gaachburi) February 16, 2019

Kashmiris presently out of #Kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/AJBXg3MaOE — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 16, 2019

Social media gets a lot of bad press (disseminated mostly through social media) for instigating intolerance, spreading hate speech, vicious trolling of people with differing view and all the other me vs you discord, which has become so entrenched in our current zeitgeist. So, when online populations come together in solidarity, it always makes for a welcome change.The horrendous recent suicide bomber attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of over 40 security personnel, has become a flashpoint for all sections of society, with the Indian citizenry making their fury clear via all possible platforms.Perhaps one of the most unfortunate results of this fallout is that innocent, peace-loving Kashmiris, often subjected to hostility and regarded with suspicion by their own countrymen, living outside the state, have come under fire from various right-wing and communal organizations and individuals all over India. And of course social media are helping fuel this fire, nay arson.On the flip side, social media is also being used to spread a message of hope, fraternity and unity in the face of the same crisis. From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.Posting welcoming messages, offering solidarity as well as support, people from all walks of life are opening their homes to any Kashmiris fearing for their safety in towns and cities all over India.