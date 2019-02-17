LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Social Media Opens Homes and Hearts to Kashmiris Being Targeted After Pulwama Attack

From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Social media gets a lot of bad press (disseminated mostly through social media) for instigating intolerance, spreading hate speech, vicious trolling of people with differing view and all the other me vs you discord, which has become so entrenched in our current zeitgeist. So, when online populations come together in solidarity, it always makes for a welcome change.

The horrendous recent suicide bomber attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of over 40 security personnel, has become a flashpoint for all sections of society, with the Indian citizenry making their fury clear via all possible platforms.

Perhaps one of the most unfortunate results of this fallout is that innocent, peace-loving Kashmiris, often subjected to hostility and regarded with suspicion by their own countrymen, living outside the state, have come under fire from various right-wing and communal organizations and individuals all over India. And of course social media are helping fuel this fire, nay arson.

On the flip side, social media is also being used to spread a message of hope, fraternity and unity in the face of the same crisis. From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.

Posting welcoming messages, offering solidarity as well as support, people from all walks of life are opening their homes to any Kashmiris fearing for their safety in towns and cities all over India.























