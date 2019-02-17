Social Media Opens Homes and Hearts to Kashmiris Being Targeted After Pulwama Attack
From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.
From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.
The horrendous recent suicide bomber attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of over 40 security personnel, has become a flashpoint for all sections of society, with the Indian citizenry making their fury clear via all possible platforms.
Perhaps one of the most unfortunate results of this fallout is that innocent, peace-loving Kashmiris, often subjected to hostility and regarded with suspicion by their own countrymen, living outside the state, have come under fire from various right-wing and communal organizations and individuals all over India. And of course social media are helping fuel this fire, nay arson.
On the flip side, social media is also being used to spread a message of hope, fraternity and unity in the face of the same crisis. From newsmakers to news curators, from celebrities to ordinary citizens, people all over are offering sanctuary and shelter to any Kashmiris who need shelter and sanctuary from the growing storm.
Posting welcoming messages, offering solidarity as well as support, people from all walks of life are opening their homes to any Kashmiris fearing for their safety in towns and cities all over India.
Want to tell any Kashmiri student out there, if you are being targeted in any manner, feel free to call/DM me. My home and heart is open to you as are that of thousands of right thinking Indians.Let’s fight forces of violence together: you don’t have to bear the cross of terror.— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 16, 2019
Students & #Kashmiris living in Pune can DM me if in case they need any help or feel unsafe. I want you to know that my door is always open. I can offer nice coffee, we can cook something together, watch movies & you can teach me how to make Kahwa.Plz don’t hesitate!🖖#SOSKashmir— Shantanu (@aeroshantanu) February 16, 2019
Sikh people in Jammu have opened Gurudwara's. Anyone in distress can go there. Appeal to Kashmiri's to reach out to any Gurudwara in other place/region if in need. Hoping against hope that it is not needed and all are safe.— Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 16, 2019
If any #Kashmiri is facing problem in #Delhi. Connect with me. My place is open. You can stay with me and I cook reasonably well. In case I can’t, I’ll get you someplace else. DM / email me.— Aniruddha Ghosal (@aniruddhg1) February 16, 2019
Same. Please DM if needed. Not putting a number out because you know how twitter trolls react to women. Can accommodate two. https://t.co/YqqtXNLJGz— Riddhi Dastidar (@gaachburi) February 16, 2019
please connect with @haziq_qadri https://t.co/9KbV1334dN— Sheikh Saaliq (@Sheikh_Saaliq) February 16, 2019
Kashmiris presently out of #Kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/AJBXg3MaOE— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 16, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- 'Wanna Friendship?' and 'Go Make Sandwiches': What is it Like to be an Indian Female PUBG Player
- Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Markande Revels in 'Completely Unexpected' India Call-up
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s