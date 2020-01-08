Social Media Reacts to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s New 'Salt and Pepper Beard' Look
The Canadian Prime Minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti put out a post on social media presenting Trudeau’s new look.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, featuring a beard after his vacation in Costa Rica, meets with ministers and officials during an update on the Middle East in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 6, 2020. (Image credits: Reuters)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has never failed to ignite social media.
Trudeau, 48, has again surprised his fans and supporters with his new salt-and-pepper beard. In the last four years he has presented himself as a sassy leader. The prime minister in the past has already become talk of the town for his jogging “photo bombs”, Halloween costumes, and novelty socks.
The Canadian Prime Minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti put out a post on social media presenting Trudeau’s new look. In the picture, the leader can be seen in a state of thought with his fingers tented in front of his lips. Another post on Twitter shows the prime minister’s second bearded look.
Famous style consultant Ian Capstick once said that Trudeau makes every move with a view to improve his image as the prime minister, as reported by Global News.
The new beard gives Trudeau a mature look, Global News quoted Leah Morrigan, a Toronto-based image consultant for men, as saying. He has set a new trend with his beard, added Morrigan.
The new post, like his every other picture, has invited flurry of comments and reactions from the social media users, with one writing Trudeau with his new look has made an attempt to act the part of a mature statesman.
Another user said the prime minister appears better, more matured and serious in his new look.
However, this did not go down well with his critics, with some of them saying, “Who cares?” One of his critics dismissed his new look by saying it’s usual for a man to grow and style his beard on vacation and returning to work with the same beard.
