Social Media Star Ranu Mondal is Set to Return to Stage with Online Concert Featuring Rupankar

Wondering where social media sensation Ranu Mondal has been all these days? Well, it seems the singer from Ranaghatm, West Bengal, has been keeping busy. And her latest project is an online concert with popular Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi.

Mondal became an overnight star with her rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song on the Ranaghat station in Bengal last year. Life has not been the same for Ranu after fame.

And now, the singer is set to return to audiences once again, this time on a digital platform with singer Rupankar Bagchi. The duo are set to perform on stage together for a digital concert. The concert was shot at Ganghar Studio in Narendrapur on Thursday. Atindra Chakraborty, who first identified Ranu on social media, said, "Ranu Di sang songs of Asha Ji and Lata Ji in the concert. The show will be available soon,"

But this isn't all=. The 'singing sensation' of Ranaghat is also working with Dheeraj Mishra. Mandal will sing in Dheeraj Mishra's upcoming films 'Sitamagar' and 'Sarojini'.

singer Rupanksar posted about the concert on Facebook.

An image of the concert was also shared on social media.

A few days ago, a video of Mandal went viral on social media handles where Ranu was seen talking about her new projects to her fans. She also asked her fans to keep showing her their love and supporting her in all her future projects. The singer is set to fly to Mumbai with her mentor Atindra soon.

Back in November 2019, the singer had recorded three songs with Bollywood composer Himesh Reshammiya but nobody has heard much from her recently.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ranu appeared in a YouTube video helping out some poor people. Atindra Chakraborty, who first identified Ranu on social media, said that some needy people were taken to Ranu's house. In addition to the aid money, Ranu bought some essential items, including rice and pulses, from them.