'Social Toilet' Inside Theatre That Could be Used by 12 at Once Found in Ancient Turkish City

While excavating at a historical theater in the ancient city of Smyrna, located within the borders of the western city of Izmir in Turkey, archeologists discovered a communal toilet where actors likely relieved themselves before or after performances. Akın Ersoy, an archaeologist at Izmir’s Katip Çelebi University and head of the excavation team told Daily Sabah that the toilet is speculated to have been installed during a renovation of the theater in the second century and it remained in use for around 300 years.

A statement from the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality mentions that excavations at the 2400-year-old ancient sight have been going on for five years and the recent discovery continues to shed light on the social and cultural life of the period. Ersoy mentioned in the statement that the toilet had a U-plan seating arrangement, which is seen more often in Anatolia region of west Asia. The team also found that at a time nearly 12 to 13 people could have used the toilet together. “The use of this toilet space by a large number of people also brought socialization. We think that it was used only by artists working in the stage building and performing in the theatre. Because the stage building is closed to the audience," said Ersoy. Explaining what led the archeologists to believe that they were indeed toilets used by actors, Ersoy said, “Since it is in a closed area, it is possible to consider it as an ‘artist toilet.’ This is a first for theaters in the Mediterranean region.”

The toilets are situated at the Smyrna Antique Theater which itself held the capacity of 20 thousand spectators. The official statement by the Izmir municipality added that the recently discovered toilets are approximately 40 centimeters high and have a structure where people can sit side by side at intervals of 60 to 70 centimeters. In front of the bench, there is a U-planned 8-10 cm deep water trough where clean water constantly flowed at the ground level. With the help of the constantly flowing clean water, people were allowed to be cleaned with the help of a sponge attached to the stick. Archeologists also found that the seating benches were mostly wooden and the toilet holes were in the form of a key lock.

