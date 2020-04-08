BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Socialising in Social Distancing: These Kids Have a Lesson for Us With Their Bhangra

Screengrab of the bhangra video.

Screengrab of the bhangra video.

A group of children in a neighbourhood have managed to present a synchronized bhangra performance from across their balconies.

Children are experts in making the best of all opportunities, be it a boring family get-together or a country-wide lockdown. And a group of children in an Indian neighbourhood have managed to present a synchronized bhangra performance from across their balconies.

Social distance might have restricted them from mingling physically, but the distance has failed to create a crater in their joy. In the video on Facebook, four children can be seen perfectly executing a dance number.

While siblings of one house stand on their balcony, another pair stands on their opposite balcony. The four children are seen grooving to hit Punjabi song Old Skool by Prem Dhillon featuring Sidhu Moose Walla.

What is surprising everyone is how did the four match their steps so well. Did they practice it beforehand or have been practicing across their balconies? Either way, their happy faces and joviality have managed to uplift spirits across the internet.

It was posted on a Facebook page on April 1 and has since garnered over 25,000 likes and more than 4.4K people have shared it on the platform.

People have been loving the interaction and the video has received nearly 720 comments. One user commented, “Panjabi dance mast hai yaar”. While another said, “Love it” with a red heart emoticon.

“Good idea to enjoy dance”, wrote another user.


