Socially Distant Backstreet Boys Sing ‘I Want it That Way’ From Home Amid COV-19 Lockdown

As the global outbreak of the coronavirus grips the world forcing people to be under lockdown, the Backstreet Boys is still catering to our 'wants', even though from five different locations.

As a part of Fox star's ihHeartRadio's 'Living Room Concert for America', the first major benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans impacted by COVID-19, the members of the American band sang 'I want it that way' from their own homes amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, Brian Littrell started with the opening lines of the song, "You are my fire, my one desire," from his home in Atlanta and eventually was joined by the other four members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough.

The clip also showed Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson being accompanied by their kids as well in the comfort of their homes.

The video of the Backstreet Boys singing from their homes was shared by online content creator Austin Kellerman on his Twitter. Kellerman said, "Well done, Backstreet Boys. 👏👏♥️ #iHeartConcertonFox."



As soon as the post was shared, fans and netizens hailed the band's strategy of social distancing while making sure to keep their audience entertained even during the lockdown.



