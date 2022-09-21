‘Software Engineers, Kindly Do Not Call’: Viral Matrimonial Ad Sparks Jokes on 'Future of IT'

A newspaper matrimonial advertisement is going viral in India for its odd preference. A snip of the bizarre ad was shared online by a Twitter user and the internet is loving it. The printed advertisement seeks a groom for a 24-year-old girl who is described as ‘fair and beautiful’. It is also stated that she has a degree in MBA. In terms of her family background, the 24-year-old seemingly belongs to a rich family that owns a successful business. The advertisement calls for a groom who is an IAS or IPS officer, a working doctor, an industrialist, or a businessman from the same caste.

“Fair beautiful MBA girl from a rich family business background. IAS/IPS, working doctor (PG), industrialists/businessman from the same caste,” reads the printed advertisement. However, what makes it hilarious is the concluding line of the matrimonial advertisement. The bride’s family doesn’t only demand special professional demands and casteist claims but the family is not ready to take proposals from software engineering. Making it more specific, the ad reads. “Software engineers kindly do not call.”

As soon as the photo of the advertisement caught the attention of Twitter user Samir Arora, a Mumbai-based financial advisory and the founder of Helios Capital, he tweeted the ad online. While doing so, the user joked, “Future of IT does not look so sound.” Take a look at it here:

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

A barrage of netizens has responded to the advertisement. While one defended the profession of software engineers and wrote, “Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earn more than an IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss.”

Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss — Ranit (@ronixe009) September 16, 2022

Another added, “Don’t worry. Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own.”

Don’t worry..Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own. — Ajay sharma (@Ajaysha17977479) September 16, 2022

A netizen joked, “Software Engineers were marked safe from this disaster.”

Software Engineers were marked safe from this disaster — Stanley (@stanip7) September 16, 2022

One more said, “Cringe. They should ban this kind of stuff.”

Cringe. They should ban this kind of stuff. — Pranav Grover (@PranavGrover96) September 16, 2022

The tweet that was posted online on September 16 has garnered over 4 thousand likes and more than 500 retweets on the micro-blogging site. The origin of the matrimonial advertisement remains unclear.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here