1-min read

Solar Eclipse 2019: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes About Not Being Able to See the Ring of Fire

The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
Solar Eclipse 2019: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes About Not Being Able to See the Ring of Fire
The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

People across Asia gazed at the sky on Thursday to observe the the annular solar eclipse. The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

Annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the centre of the sun, leaving the sun’s outer edges to form a “ring of fire”.

In India, however, a partial solar eclipse was visible. It started around 8:00 am and lasted till 11:05 am.

The best view of the eclipse was observed in southern India. In Delhi, due to a cloud cover and low visibility people couldn’t see the eclipse clearly.

Despite the cloud cover, some people in Delhi were able to capture the “dark disk” of the solar eclipse. Dark disk occurs when the moon doesn’t completely block the sun.

Post the solar eclipse, memes flooded social media evoking sharp comments from the users.

