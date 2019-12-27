Solar Eclipse 2019: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes About Not Being Able to See the Ring of Fire

People across Asia gazed at the sky on Thursday to observe the the annular solar eclipse. The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka.

Annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the centre of the sun, leaving the sun’s outer edges to form a “ring of fire”.

In India, however, a partial solar eclipse was visible. It started around 8:00 am and lasted till 11:05 am.

The best view of the eclipse was observed in southern India. In Delhi, due to a cloud cover and low visibility people couldn’t see the eclipse clearly.

Despite the cloud cover, some people in Delhi were able to capture the “dark disk” of the solar eclipse. Dark disk occurs when the moon doesn’t completely block the sun.

Post the solar eclipse, memes flooded social media evoking sharp comments from the users.

#solareclipse2019 Pic 1: What we Pakistanis Expected Pic 2: What we Saw ! pic.twitter.com/DGrNQtxj6V — Aلi Shah (@__GeminiMan) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019Pic 1 : Sun on any other dayPic 2 : Sun on solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/wBx2LF1W59 — Rahul (@iamRahul66) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019 exist. Memers ready to make memesMeanwhile sun:- pic.twitter.com/IVBiexnE1B — The Skinny Hulk (@Abhijee22691599) December 26, 2019

Solar Eclipse of 2019 begins, will turn Sun☀️ into Ring of Fire #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/B4fmcFBYip — KarthickPrabhakaran (@KarthiPrabha23) December 26, 2019

