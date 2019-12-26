'Ring of Fire': People Across Middle East and Asia Share Photos Of the Solar Eclipse 2019

On December 26, the partial eclipse began at 8.04 am when the moon 'touches' the sun's edge, and at 9.24 am the annular phase will start and the full eclipse became visible. P

Often referred to as the "ring of fire"- the solar eclipse or "Surya grahan" was initially visible as a partial eclipse and can be viewed first from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. In India, the partial eclipse was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

However, fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Other than India, it was visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. Population centers in the path of the annularity include Udhagamandalam, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Singapore, Singkawang and Guam.

People took to Twitter to share 'their version' of the eclipse, from where they saw it.

An annular solar eclipse occurred on December 26, 2019. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/Kukhdf5DOn — Aajeedh Aghar (@AajeedhAghar) December 26, 2019

State of Kuwait - 26 Dec 2019 Partial Solar Eclipse 6:42 am / by: Kuwait Up To Date ~ WWG1WGAWorldWide💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4E45RMTaG — Chillywilly (@MAGAExpatriate) December 26, 2019

Different Shots of Annular Solar Eclipse happening in different countrys. pic.twitter.com/csnoKfs5Ji — donmewgulf (@Don30255218) December 26, 2019

General Santos Annular Solar Eclipse02:30 PM PHT 12/26/19 pic.twitter.com/QJN0AsKBKD — The King (@threeletterjom) December 26, 2019

Some photos from the Annular Eclipse in Guam! pic.twitter.com/dtwUfO70vq — Michael Smith (@MichaelSmith514) December 26, 2019

"Ring of Light"Annular Solar Eclipse 2k19 pic.twitter.com/AsRID3bAaj — Hatdog (@josephsabuco09) December 26, 2019

Aesthetic,just wow on this photo of Annular Solar Eclipse from Philippines. pic.twitter.com/6xxMatRGOA — donmewgulf (@Don30255218) December 26, 2019

Today's annular solar eclipse. Lucky to have caught one. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPfD8w4tSE — deejay (@opisyal_dirk) December 26, 2019

The rare “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse captured in Singapore on 26 December 2019. pic.twitter.com/hRYHbNi8JI — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) December 26, 2019

"The Crescent Sun" 🌙☀️Partial Solar Eclipse in Tagaytay City ❤️December 26, 2019Canon 1100D | f/22 | 50mm | 1/4000s | ISO100 pic.twitter.com/mmZVVmyjDf — charles. (@cbrfdot2002) December 26, 2019

This eclipse was the last of this decade.

