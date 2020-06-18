Solar Eclipse 2020: Looking at Sun With Naked Eye and Other Myths

Solar Eclipse 2020 | Solar eclipses are associated with various myths, stories and superstitions. The Greeks thought that the sun was abandoning people to the darkness during an eclipse hinting towards an upcoming disaster.

On the other hand, in India a demon called Rahu is believed to come and swallow the sun as Lord Surya had stopped him from consuming the elixir of life.

Although science has proven the actual cause of the phenomenon and we are very close to witnessing an annular solar eclipse this weekend, there are some precautions we must undertake during the event. Hence, everything about the myths is not entirely dismissible.

Do Not Look at the Sun with Naked eyes

Experts suggest the usage of any kind of filter to witness the eclipse as our eyes might be harmed otherwise. According to the NASA, during an annular eclipse, the moon’s orbit is elliptical. Eye protection must be worn at all times during such an eclipse.

Too much sunlight gets transmitted during this period, thereby our eyes can get damaged.

Do Not Try to Capture the Solar Event

Using cameras to capture the photograph of the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse 2020 is not advisable either. Scientists say that this can accumulate all the light on a small space thereby increasing its force heavily. Use of a telescope or binoculars is also not recommended, even when you are sporting a pair of eclipse glasses.

Do Not Watch Eclipse and Drive

It is suggested that you can park your car and watch the eclipse from inside the vehicle. Also, be on lookout for drivers who might get distracted to sneak a look at the sky while driving.

No need to remove glasses to wear eclipse glasses You can wear the eclipse glasses over regular glasses. If that feels uncomfortable, you can opt for hand held viewers instead.

